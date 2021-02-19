EC Fire Department
A report of building fire in the 1040 block of Ham Overman Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of service call in the 100 block of Commercial Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 1.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 1.
A report of Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 130 block of Creed Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.