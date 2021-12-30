EC Fire Department
A report of building fire in the 1210 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of vegetation fire in the 1690 block of Pot O Gold Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of service call to Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1000 block of Goodwin Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 250 block of Sulidae Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1570 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Wareham Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of service call in the 1000 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of electrical wiring, equipment problem in the 10 block of Science Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of good intent call in the 500 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A report of chemical spill or leak on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A report of service call in the 500 block of Spinnaker Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A report of unauthorized burning in the 1400 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 700 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 8.
A report of service call in the 200 block of S. Ashe Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 8.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 700 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 8.
A report of good intent call in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of person in distress in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of lock-out in the 710 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of animal rescue in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 130 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of malicious, mischievous call on Mill Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1240 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of extrication of victim(s) from vehicle in the 800 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of emergency medical service in the 700 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of service call on Queen Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency in the 220 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.