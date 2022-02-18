EC Fire Department
A report of unspecified incident in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of building structure weakened by collapse in the 1220 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of smoke scare in the 110 block of Bayberry Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of emergency medical service in the 820 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of police matter in the 820 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of public service in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of cooking fire, confined to the container in the 1210 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of person in distress in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 690 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew on Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 28.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 28.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 700 block of Alton Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 28.
A report of overheated motor in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 29.
A report of removal of victim from stalled elevator in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 29.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 29.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 1360 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of outside rubbish fire in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2580 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of EMS call, excluding motor vehicle accident with injury in the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of extrication of victim(s) from building or structure in the 910 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.