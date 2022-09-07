EC Fire Department
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Aug. 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Aug. 25.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Water Street, Aug. 25.
Responded to call for service in the 400 block of W. Church Street, Aug. 25.
Responded to chemical hazard, no spill in the 100 block of Medical Drive, Aug. 26.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, Aug. 26.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1190 block of Toxey Road, Aug. 26.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on White Street, Aug. 27.
Responded to police assistance in the 500 block of White Street, Aug. 27.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Aug. 27.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 27.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Alton Street, Aug. 27.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew on Body Road, Aug. 27.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 440 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 27.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1800 block of City Center Boulevard, Aug. 27.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Aug. 27.
Responded to good intent call in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Aug. 28.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1110 block of Park Drive, Aug. 28.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Aug. 28.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 28.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue, Aug. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle with injuries in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Aug. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Aug. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 29.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1300 block of Herrington Road, Aug. 29.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Aug. 30.
Responded to good intent call in the 610 block of Ray Street, Aug. 30.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1 block of Muldrow Way, Aug. 30.
Responded to steam, vapor, fog or dust in the 320 block of Paxton Street, Aug. 30.
Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 1300 block of Herrington Road, Aug. 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Aug. 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Aug. 31.
Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 470 block of Harney Street, Aug. 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 1.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 780 block of Body Road, Sept. 2.
Responded to mobile property (vehicle) fire on U.S. Highway 17 South, Sept. 3.
Responded to service call in the 190 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Sept. 3.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Sept. 4.
Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 400 block of Lane Street, Sept. 4.
Responded to smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1410 block of Elder Street, Sept. 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Tanglewood Parkway, Sept. 5.
Responded to service call in the 200 block of Reedy Creek Drive, Sept. 5.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1210 block of Overman Circle, Sept. 5.