EC Fire Department
A cooking fire contained to container was reported Dec. 8 in the 100 block of Quail Run, Elizabeth City.
A good intent call that involved removal of a hazard was reported Dec. 8 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City.
An overheated motor in the 10 block of Fine Arts Way on the Elizabeth City State University campus, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 330 block of Paxton Street, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 8.
A service call that involved the removal of a hazard in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 8.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 200 block of Pine Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of unspecified incident in the 300 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 130 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 9.
A service call in the 810 block of Compass Drive, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 9.
A good intent call in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 9.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A service call in the 920 block of Tuscarora Avenue Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A good intent call in the 3400 block of Copper Creek Lane, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 11.
A report of false alarm in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of Gaston Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of outside rubbish, trash fire in the 1900 block of Johnson Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1040 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of potential accident on Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 700 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of lifting assistance, assist EMS in the 210 block of Native Dancer Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.