EC Fire Department
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 110 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 12.
A report of person in distress in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 12.
A report of good intent call in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, wast turned in Feb. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 13.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 720 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 13.
A report of fire in the 800 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 13.
A report of service call in the 100 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1510 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 14.
A report of arcing, electrical equipment in the 800 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 15.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation in the 800 block of Beech Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 15.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 15.
A report of lock-out in the 1710 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 15.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 15.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 300 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 16.
A report of fire in the 100 block of Mackey Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 16.
A report of good intent call in the 400 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 18.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 110 block of Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 19.
A report of vehicle fire in the 2610 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 19.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 100 block of Whitehurst Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 20.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of service call in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 500 block of W. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 22.
A report of gas leak, natural gas in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 23.