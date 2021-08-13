EC Fire Department
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 5.
A report of service call in the 510 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 5.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Newport Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 5.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of oil or other combustible liquid spill in the 1610 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of service call in the 1000 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of heat detector activation due to malfunction in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of a lock-out in the 100 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 6.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of service call in the 1000 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 7.
A report of water and/or ice-related rescue in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1050 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1610 block of Lexington Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 9.