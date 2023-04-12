EC Fire Department
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1300 block of Shiloh Street, March 20.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, March 20.
Responded to hazardous condition on Chesterfield Drive, March 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 20.
Responded to alarms system activation, no fire in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 20.
Responded to biological hazard investigation, none found in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 490 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 21.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 40 block of Arena Drive, March 21.
Responded to lock-in in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 690 block of E. Elizabeth Street, March 22.
Responded to building fire in the 710 block of Oak Stump Road, March 22.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 23.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1590 block of Herrington Road, March 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, March 23.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 690 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, march 23.
Responded to brush fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, March 23.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Arena Drive, March 24.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, March 25.
Responded to emergency medical service incident in the 310 block of Harney Street, March 25.
Responded to smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1290 block of Francis Street, March 25.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 25.
Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 25.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, March 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of Queenswood Boulevard, March 26.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 26.