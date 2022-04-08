EC Fire Department
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1840 block of West City Drive, March 21.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 21.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 21.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road, March 21.
Responded to lock out in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 21.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 21.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 22.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 120 block of Chancey Drive, March 22.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of E. Burgess Street, March 23.
Responded to smoke or odor removal in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 23.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1700 block of River Road, March 23.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, March 23.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of McPherson Street, March 23.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1840 block of West City Drive, March 23.
Responded to good intent call in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 24.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 24.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Corsair Circle, March 24.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, March 24.
Responded to fire in the 800 block of Boston Avenue, March 26.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 120 block of Chancey Drive, March 26.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of Renaissance Circle, March 26.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 27.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1430 block of N. Road Street, March 28.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 610 block of Alston Street, March 28.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 2120 block of Aydlett Drive, March 28.
Responded to lockout in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 28.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 29.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of Fourth Street, March 29.
Responded to lock-in in the 850 block of Westway Drive, March 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 880 block of Forest Park Road, March 30.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of E. Broad Street, March 30.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1870 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 30.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, March 30.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1300 block of Herrington Road, March 30.
Responded to attempted burning, illegal action on Jessup Street, March 30.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 30.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, March 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 31.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 980 block of Simpson Ditch Road, March 31.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 31.