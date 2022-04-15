EC Fire Department
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, March 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 31.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 980 block of Simpson Ditch Road, March 31.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on New York Avenue, March 31.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, March 31.
Responded to brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire in the 1500 block of Main Street Extended, March 31.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false alarm in the 880 block of Forest Park Road, April 1.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Lane Street, April 1.
Responded to service call in the 1000 block of Maple Street, April 1.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, April 1.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 1.
Responded to natural gas leak in the 3410 block of Copper Creek Lane, April 2.
Responded to sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 2.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, April 3.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, April 3.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 110 block of Hines Avenue, April 3.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 1100 block of Azalea Trail, April 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of W. Main Street, April 3.
Responded to building fire in the 1510 block of Edgewood Drive, April 3.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1050 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, April 3.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of Bell Street, April 4.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1200 block of Park Drive, April 4.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 500 block of W. Fearing Street, April 4.
Responded to gas leak in the 1000 block of N. Road Street, April 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weekville Road, April 4.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1200 block of Harris Drive, April 4.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, April 4.
Responded to service call in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, April 4.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 710 block of Washington Street, April 5.