EC Fire Department
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of gas leak in the 200 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Baxter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 700 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of public service in the 700 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 0 block of Mebane Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 1400 block of Marr Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 2.
A report of alarm system due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 2.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 2.
A report of structure fire in the 310 block of Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 4.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 4.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 200 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of vehicle lock-out in the 510 block of Roundtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call in the 1010 block of Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of gas leak in the 140 block of Pelican Pointe Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 5.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1900 block of Johnson Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 6.