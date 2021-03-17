EC Fire Department
A report of natural gas leak in the 210 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in March 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in March 3.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 210 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was turned in March 3.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 3.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Ave., Elizabeth City, was turned in March 3.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 4.
A report of extrication of victim(s) from a vehicle on Knobbs Creek Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 4.
A report of accident, potential accident on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 5.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 5.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1710 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 5.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Newport Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 200 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 5.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 5.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 220 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 5.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 3630 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 6.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1000 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of emergency medical service in the 820 block of Westway Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1010 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of lock-out in the 1300 block of Eastway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 940 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 7.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1000 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 8.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1480 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 9.
A report of chemical spill or leak on Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 9.
A report of natural vegetation fire on Adams Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of service call in the 100 block of Green Run Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Wilson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 610 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 10.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of Gaston Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of brush-and-grass mixture fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of no incident found on arrival in the 500 block of E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of unspecified incident in the 800 block of N. McPherson Crossing, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 12.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 12.