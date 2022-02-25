EC Fire Department
Gas leak was reported at a family dwelling at Feb. 8 in the 600 block of Walker Avenue.
Crews provided mutual aid to an EMS crew Feb. 8 at an elementary school in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue.
Responded to malicious, false call Feb. 8 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South.
Responded to vehicle accident with no injuries Feb. 9 on South Water Street.
Responded to activated smoke detector, not fire, Feb. 9 to a day care in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard.
Responded to vehlcle/pedestrian accident Feb. 9 in the 700 block of Ehringhaus Street.
Provided lifting assistance to EMS at a multifamily dwelling in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, no injuries, Feb. 9 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with injuries, Feb. 10 on North Road Street.
Responded to malfunctioning alarm system at church Feb. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South.
Responded to incident, provided first aid and checked for injuries, Feb. 10 in the 100 block of Roscoe Drive.
Responded to EMS call Feb. 10 in the 1200 block of Byrd Street.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with no injuries, Feb. 11 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with no injuries, Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive.
Responded to brush-and-grass mixture fire Feb. 12 in the 900 block of Scott Road.
Responded to a building fire Feb. 12 in the 200 block of Zack Circle.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with no injuries, Feb. 12 on Weeksville Road.
Provided assistance to EMS crew Feb. 12 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road.
Responded to activated fire alarm, no fire, Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with injuries, Feb. 13 in the 800 block of Oak Stump Road.
Responded to lock-out report a house Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Pecan Court.
Provided assistance to EMS crew Feb. 14 in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with injuries, Feb. 14 on West Ehringhaus Street.
Responded to police matter Feb. 14 in the 300 block of N. Hughes Boulevard.
Responded to activated alarm system, no fire, Feb. 14 in the 300 block of Road Street.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious/false alarm, Feb. 14 in the 800 block of Forest Park Road.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with no injuries, Feb. 14 on South Road Street.
Responded to motor vehicle accident, with injuries, Feb. 14 on Halstead Boulevard.
Responded to service call at a family dwelling Feb. 14 in the 130 block of Golf Club Drive.
Responded to smell/odor of smoke Feb. 15 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
Responded to motor vehicle accident Feb. 15 at the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and E. Ehringhaus Street.