EC Fire Department
A report of grass fire in the 2940 block of Main Street Extension, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of malicious, false alarm in the 600 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 1.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 3.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1010 block of Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A report of call for service in the 2160 block of Eleuthera Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A report of vegetation fire off Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1210 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.
A report of false alarm or false all in the 800 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.
A report of call for service in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 5.