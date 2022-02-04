EC Fire Department
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 140 block of Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of medial assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of gas leak in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of gas leak in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Cale Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of good intent call to the 1210 block of Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of good intent call to the 1630 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 22.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 510 block of Magnolia Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 22.
A report of gas leak in the 100 block of Merriwood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 22.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 23.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 23.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 23.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS crew in the 120 block of Chancey Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of smoke scare in the 110 block of Bayberry Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of emergency medical service in the 820 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of building structure weakened for collapsed in the 1220 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of police matter in the 820 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.