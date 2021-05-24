EC Fire Department
A report of good intent call in the 1000 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 800 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 8.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of public service in the 100 block of Center Cross Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire in the 700 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of brush fire in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Mount Everest Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 10.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 400 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Ridgefield Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 100 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 11.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 12.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 12.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 4000 block of Amstel Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 13.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in May 13.
A report of service call in the 4000 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 13.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident in the 820 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 14.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route in the 2130 block of Eleuthera Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 14.
A report of unspecified incident in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Rosebud Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 14.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 800 block of Beech Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 15.