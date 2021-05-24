EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 15.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 16.
A report of animal rescue in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 16.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 18.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 18.
A report of special outside fire in the 400 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 18.