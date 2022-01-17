EC Fire Department
A report of lock-in in the 3880 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 710 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of lock-out in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 2210 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of carbon monoxide incident in the 600 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 24.
A report of service call in the 100 block of Lowry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 830 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 25.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 640 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2100 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 300 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 130 block of Pelican Pointe Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Casey Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Lane Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 850 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 100 block of Impact Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call on Ray Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 710 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.