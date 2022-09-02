Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 4:56 pm
EC Fire Department
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Aug. 25.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Aug. 25.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Water Street, Aug. 25.
Responded to call for service in the 400 block of W. Church Street, Aug. 25.
Responded to chemical hazard, no spill in the 100 block of Medical Drive, Aug. 26.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, Aug. 26.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1190 block of Toxey Road, Aug. 26.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on White Street, Aug. 27.
Responded to police assistance in the 500 block of White Street, Aug. 27.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Aug. 27.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 27.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Alton Street, Aug. 27.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew on Body Road, Aug. 27.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 440 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Aug. 27.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1800 block of City Center Boulevard, Aug. 27.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Aug. 27.
Responded to good intent call in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Aug. 28.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1110 block of Park Drive, Aug. 28.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Aug. 28.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 28.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue, Aug. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle with injuries in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Aug. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Aug. 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 29.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1300 block of Herrington Road, Aug. 29.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Aug. 30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Daily Advance
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.