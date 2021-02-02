EC Fire Department
A report of false alarm or false call in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 24.
A report of service call in the 200 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of gas leak in the 1050 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 26.
A report of building fire in the 1320 block of Horner Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of system malfunction in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 27.
A report of off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 28.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 200 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 28.
A report of a service call in the 410 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 28.
A report of dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire in the 1000 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 29.
A report of service call in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 29.
A report of a gas leak in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 29.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 29.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 300 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1770 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of building fire in the 700 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1290 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of hazardous condition in the 900 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of building fire in the 1040 block of Ham Overman Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of service call in the 100 block of Commercial Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 1.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 1.
A report of Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 130 block of Creed Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.