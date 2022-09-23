EC Fire Department responds to motor vehicle wreck From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Sep 23, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 910 block of N. Poindexter Street, Sept. 18.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Sept. 18.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 100 block of Impact Boulevard, Sept. 18.Responded to good intent call in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue, Sept. 18.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 100 block of Impact Boulevard, Sept. 18.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue, Sept. 19.Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive, Sept. 19.Responded to building fire in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Sept. 19.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Sept. 19.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 800 block of Briarwood Road, Sept. 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Crew Block Building Industry Politics Alarm System Activation Assistance Ec Fire Department Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police officer taken to hospital after 2-car collisionWebster: Curfew changes better define penaltiesCurrituck exploring curbside trash pickup in MoyockHertford man charged after brandishing BB rifle at WalmartBertie deputies shoot armed womanSwimpson recalls EC civil rights sit-insLassiter again named Perquimans Principal of the YearMechanical issues delaying trash pickup in cityEx-finance officer sues superintendent, Currituck schoolsPasquotank extends Meads Pool operator's lease Images