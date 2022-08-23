EC Fire Department
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 2210 block of Church Street, Aug. 12.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 610 block of Hull Street, Aug. 13.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 710 block of Grady Street, Aug. 13.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Aug. 13.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Aug. 13.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Aug. 13.
Responded to brush fire in the 250 block of Holly Street, Aug. 13.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 110 block of Lady Francis Way, Aug. 13.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 210 block of Roanoke Avenue, Aug. 14.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Aug. 14.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 14.
Responded to good intent call in the 1400 block of Northway Drive, Aug. 14.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 3860 block of Waterside Drive, Aug. 15.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on E. Main Street, Aug. 15.
Responded to watercraft rescue in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Aug. 15.
Responded to carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 910 block of N. Poindexter Street, Aug. 15.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 410 block of McArthur Drive, Aug. 15.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Aug. 16.
