EC Fire Department responds to motor vehicle wreck From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Sep 13, 2022 EC Fire DepartmentResponded to service call in the 200 block of Reedy Creek Drive, Sept. 5.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1210 block of Overman Circle, Sept. 5.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Sept. 6.Responded to gas leak in the 510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 6.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Debry Lane, Sept. 6.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 850 block of Oak Stump Road, Sept. 7.Responded to service call in the 700 block of Washington Street, Sept. 7.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 500 block of W. Church Street, Sept. 7.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Sept. 7.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 3890 block of Waterside Drive, Sept. 7.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 910 block of Woodruff Avenue, Sept. 7.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Kitty Hawk Lane, Sept. 8.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Sept. 8.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Keel Way, Sept. 9.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Sept. 9.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Water Street, Sept. 9.Responded to emergency medical service in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Sept. 10.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 10.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Sept. 11.Responded to power line down in the 1200 block of Park Street, Sept. 11.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 11.Responded to service call on Herrington Road, Sept. 12.Responded to gas leak in the 500 block of Cedar Street, Sept. 12.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Sept. 12.