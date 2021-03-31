EC Fire Department
A report of natural gas leak in the 510 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Summerfield Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 25.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 26.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 26.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of system malfunction in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of house fire in the 1010 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of lockout in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 27.
A report of lifting assistance from EMS was turned in March 28 in the 100 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
Firefighters responded to an outdoor fire March 28 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Firefighters provided mutual aid, lifting assistance to EMS, March 28 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City.
Firefighters responded to alarm activation, no fire, March 28 in the 1200 block of Crawford St., Elizabeth City.
Firefighters responded to a detector activation, no fire, March 28 in the 1800 block of Vine St., Elizabeth City.
Firefighters responded to service call at a multi-family dwelling March 29 in the 25 block of the Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City.
Firefighters responded to a mutual aid request from EMS for assistance March 29 in the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City.
Firefighters responded to service call March 29 at a family dwelling in the 900 block of Fifth St., Elizabeth City.
Firefighters responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries March 30 in the 1600 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City.