EC Fire Department responds to rescue, EMS incident From staff reports Julian Eure Jun 23, 2022 EC Fire DepartmentResponded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 10.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, June 10.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, June 11.Responded to outside rubbish fire in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, June 11.Responded to removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, June 11.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Boston Avenue, June 11.Responded to Perkins Lane but no incident found on scene, June 11.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, June 11.Responded to building fire in the 100 block of Powell Court, June 11.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of River Road, June 12.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of Perry Street, June 12.Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 13.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, June 13.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 14.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1720 block of Edgewood Drive, June 14.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, June 14.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 300 block of Mizzen Way, June 15.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 600 block of Maple Street, June 15.Responded to building fire in the 100 block of E. Ward Street, June 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Shepard Street, June 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, June 16.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 910 block of Woodruff Avenue, June 16.Responded to gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, June 18.Responded to 1400 block of Walker Avenue but was canceled en route, June 18.Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 700 block of W. Church Street, June 18.Responded to sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1470 block of Weeksville Road, June 18.Responded to false alarm of false call in the 140 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden, June 19.