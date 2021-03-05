EC Fire Department
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 100 block of Whitehurst Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 20.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of service call in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 500 block of W. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 21.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 22.
A report of gas leak, natural gas in the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 23.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 23.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 23.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 23.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 24.
A report motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 27.
A report of service call in the 200 block of W. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1250 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 28.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1400 block Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of false alarm in the 910 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 400 block of Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of emergency medical service in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of call for service in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 1.
A report of rescue, EMS incident in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 800 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 2.