EC Fire Department responds to traffic accident on US 158 From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 27, 2022

Elizabeth City Fire
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 380 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, May 10.
Responded to hazardous condition in the 500 block of E. Main Street, May 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Weeksville Road, May 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 700 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, May 11.
Responded to accident, potential accident in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, May 11.
Responded to person in distress in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, May 11.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 800 block of Newby Street, May 12.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1000 block of Gregory Street, May 12.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, May 12.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 310 block of S. Road Street, May 12.
Responded to lightning strike, no fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, May 13.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 110 block of Lady Francis Way, May 13.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident or possible overdose in the 810 block of Virginia Street, May 13.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the one block of Timmerman Drive, May 14.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 910 block of Parsonage Street, May 14.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1540 block of N. Road Street, May 14.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, May 15.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, other in the 900 block of S. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, May 15.
Responded to arcing, shorting electrical wiring in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, May 16.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, May 16.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of Bell Street, May 16.
Responded to sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, May 16.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, May 17.
Responded to system malfunction in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, May 17.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Sutton Drive, May 17.