EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident no injuries on Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of system sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of local alarm system, malicious alarm in the 800 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of gas leak in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of W. City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1110 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1930 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of dispatched but canceled in the 1100 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 1400 block of College Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 26.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 27.
A report of emergency medical service in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 27.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 910 block of Fourth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 27.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of vehicle lock-out in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 28.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 800 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 29.