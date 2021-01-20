EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of unspecified incident in the 490 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of power line down in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 13.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 310 block of Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1800 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of grass fire on Westover Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of call for service in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of gas leak in the 100 block of Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 1000 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1800 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of unspecified incident in the 800 block of Price Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.