EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 25.
A report of unintentional alarm transmission in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 25.
A report of smoke detector activation in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 25.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 2100 block of Aydlett Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of unauthorized burning in the 500 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of S. Ashe Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of S. Ashe Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1350 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 27.
A report of smoke alarm activation due to malfunction in the 200 block of Gaston Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 27.
A call for service in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 28.
A report of unintentional alarm transmission in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 28.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1930 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 29.
A report of outside rubbish, trash or waste fire in the 1200 block of Moseley Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 29.