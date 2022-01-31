EC Fire Department
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 2590 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 6.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1310 block of Moseley Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 7.
A report of gas leak in the 900 block of Morgan Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 7.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of good intent call to the 710 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of removal of victims from stalled elevator in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 210 block of N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of service call to the 900 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of rescue, EMS incident in the 700 block of Adams Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 8.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 510 block of Liberator Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 9.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1110 block of Goodwin Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 9.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 9.
A report of grass fire on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 9.
A report of outside rubbish fire in the 400 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 9.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Lane Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of emergency medical service in the 300 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 10.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of removal of victims from stalled elevator in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1510 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 11.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 610 block of Hull Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of gas leak in the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of alarm system sounded due to a malfunction in the 1600 block of Winslow Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of alarm system sounded due to a malfunction in the 100 block of Sydney Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 13.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 700 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 13.
A report of gas leak in the 800 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route to the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 510 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of unspecified incident in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1320 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of service call to the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of service call to the 870 block of Westway Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 140 block of Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of medial assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of gas leak in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of gas leak in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Cale Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of good intent call to the 1210 block of Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 21.