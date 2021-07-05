EC Fire Department
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 310 block of Paxton Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1020 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1410 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of alarm sounded due to malfunction in the 1020 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1410 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 300 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of lock-in in the 1100 block of Weeks Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Osprey Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of removal of victims from stuck elevator in the 1500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 2100 block of Forest Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Derby Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of service call in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1900 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 30 block of the Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of oil or combustible liquid spill in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of fire in the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26.
A report of rescue, EMS incident in the 210 block of Rosecroft Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of good intent call in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Park Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 910 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident on Harrell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1720 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.