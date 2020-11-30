EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 20.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1070 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2580 block of US Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of unspecified incident type in the 800 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A call for service in the 1410 block of Charlotte Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of Gaston Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 22.
A report of unspecified incident type in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 23.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Madison Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 930 block of Thunder Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 23.