EC Fire Department
A report of water problem in the 300 block of Grandview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 4.
A report of outdoor rubbish fire in the 1000 block of Delaire Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 5.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 5.
A report of person in distress in the 700 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 5.
A report of emergency medical assistance in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 7.
A report of flammable liquid spill in the 420 block of McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 7.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 210 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 7.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of brush fire in the 620 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 8.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 210 block of N. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of Walston Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 9.
A report of removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 10.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 11.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 160 block of Pelican Pointe, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 12.