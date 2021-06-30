EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 770 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 800 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15.
A report of gas leak in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.
A report of lockout in the 1000 block of Woodruff Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Persse Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 17.
A report of no incident found on arrival in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A report of brush fire in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A report of assist police or governmental agency in the 100 block of Lejune Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Industrial Park Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Ray Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 18.
A report of building fire in the 200 block of Beechwood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 30 block of Science Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of building fire in the 400 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of smoke scare, smoke odor in the 100 block of Emily Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious alarm in the 40 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Carver Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 19.
A report of overheated motor in the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 20.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of good intent call in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route in the 100 block of Lowry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 21.