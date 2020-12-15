EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 3.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1210 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1380 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 6.
A call for service was reported in the 810 block of Compass Drive, Elizabeth City, Dec. 7.
A call for service was reported in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, Dec. 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 7.
A call for service was reported in the 900 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City, Dec. 7.
An overheated motor was reported Dec. 8 in the 10 block of Fine Arts Way, on the Elizabeth City State University campus.
A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported Dec. 8 in the 330 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City.
A call for service that involved removing a hazard was reported Dec. 8 in the 1200 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
A cooking fire contained to container was reported Dec. 8 in the 100 block of Quail Run, Elizabeth City.
A good intent call that involved removal of a hazard was reported Dec. 8 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City.