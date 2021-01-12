EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of outside rubbish fire in the 1010 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Beau Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of gas leak in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of extrication of victim from vehicle in the 1190 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 720 block of Richardson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1000 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1190 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 3.
A report of unspecified incident in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.