EC Fire Department
Elizabeth City firefighters responded to the following calls:
Smoke detector activation, no fire in the 2210 block of Meads Street, June 4.
Unspecified incident in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, June 4.
Unspecified incident in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 1200 block of Overman Circle, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 300 block of E. Broad Street, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 600 block of Keel Way, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 30 block of Mabine, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 3870 block of Conlon Way, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 900 block of Herrington Road, June 5.
Unspecified incident in the 1500 block of Main Street Extended, June 6.
Smoke detector activation, no fire in the 3510 block of Union Street, June 6.
Medical assist call, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Speed Street, June 6.
Emergency medical service call in the 700 block of Grady Street, June 7.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, June 7.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Crescent Drive, June 7.
Alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of S. Cobb Street, June 7.
Gas leak in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, June 7.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, June 8.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, June 8.
The 1700 block of River Road but no incident found on scene, June 8.
W. Main Street but no incident found on scene, June 8.
100 block of Roanoke Avenue but no incident found on scene, June 8.
Rescue, EMS, possible overdose in the 210 block of E. Broad Street, June 8.
Malicious, mischievous false call in the 100 block of Springvale Drive, June 9.
False alarm or false call in the 100 block of N. Griffin Street, June 9.
Rescue, EMS incident, other in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue, June 9.
Detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, June 9.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, June 9.
Hazardous condition on Halstead Boulevard, June 9.
Passenger vehicle fire in the 1870 block of West City Drive, June 9.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, June 10.