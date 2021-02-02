Currituck Sheriff
Cleveland Henderson Williams V, 31, of the 200 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with misdemeanor counts each of resisting public officer, driving while impaired and speeding, and two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine/opium/heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and one felony count of maintaining a place for controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $65,000 secured bond.
Jacob Carl Reynolds, 41, of the 410 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with two felony counts of possession of Schedule I controlled substance, two felony counts of possession of Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor counts each of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Taylor Linn Harris, 28, of the 130 block of Scarborough Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $1,700 secured bond.
Jennifer Latham Banzhoff, 37, of the 1260 block of Crystal Lake Court, Corolla, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with driving while impaired. She was assigned a date to appear in court.
Jennifer Latham Banzhoff, 37, of the 1260 block of Crystal Lake Court, Corolla, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jarrett Leeton Ansell, 20, of the 800 block of Bellingham Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with driving while impaired. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Earl Roosevelt Holland, 71, of the 4320 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jeffrey Felton, 52, of the 710 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault/affray. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released.
Kevin Allen Taylor, 57, of the 790 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Justin Brooks Hayes, 27, of the 100 block of Sycamore Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of failure to appear on previous charges. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Hall, 57, of the 1340 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with felony sexual offender failure to notify sheriff of address change. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.
Michael Dale Allen, 32, of the 1040 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with misdemeanor cyber stalking. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Michael Clayton Williams, 37, of the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failing to return rented property. He was issued a criminal summons and released.