Elizabeth City Police
Jahemian Tyke Raynor, 19, of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 on orders for arrest for one felony count of riot and one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Glenn Eric Nealy Jr., 23, of the 120 block of King Arthur Drive, Whiteville, was arrested April 24 and cited for one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Chelsea Elaine Turner, 31, of the 400 block of Pearl Street, was arrested April 24 on an order for arrest and charged with one felony count of habitual felon. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Wendy Nicole Vaughan, 39, of the 1840 block of Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested April 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to return rental property. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas Jefferson Davis, 43, of the 1410 block of Nixonton Road, was arrested April 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with child support. He was released after posting a $200 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Sean Kerry Tooker, 38, of the 520 block of Leeward Avenue, Beachwood, New Jersey, was arrested April 14 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count each of statutory sex offense with child age 15 or younger and indecent liberties with a child. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Richard Vernon Taylor, 67, of the 230 block of Tice Road, Moyock, was arrested April 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of each of driving while impaired and open container in passenger area of a motor vehicle. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Adam Kent Ansell, 42, of the 130 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Earl Joyner, 34, of the 510 block of Lee Street, Windsor, was arrested on a warrants for arrest (Bertie County) for one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery and communicating threats. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Nicole Kathleen Austin, 39, of the 310 block of Felton Road, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jacob Lee Welch, 47, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Casey Lynn Mouser, 32, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 18 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested April 19 and charged with three felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts-catalytic converter theft. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Heather Lyn Pizzelli, 41, of the 100 block of Charleston Drive, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons April 20 for driving while license revoked.
Austin Michael Mince, 24, of the 1200 block of Centerville Turnpike, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 23, of the 2100 block of Freda Drive, Vienna, Virginia, was arrested April 21 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and reckless driving with wanton disregard. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Dereno Rhodes, 34, of the 100 block of Lazy Corner Road, Moyock, was served a warrant for arrest for assault on a female April 22. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Rodney Hart Merida, 20, of the 200 block of Gregory Road, Shawboro, was arrested April 23 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Danny Ray Bradford, 52, of the 100 block of Hickory Ridge Court, Kill Devil Hills, was issued a criminal summons for communicating threats on April 22.
Maria Alvarez, 46, of the 8700 block of Caratoke Highway, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons for simple assault on April 22.
Floyd Dustin Randolph, 24, of the 1800 block of Whiteamore Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Alexander Lee McCade, 34, of the 3700 block of Paddock Circle, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested April 23 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detentin Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Oren Wade, 39, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested April 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Alondo Antwain Williams, 37, of the 2400 block of Reservoir Ave., Norfolk, Viriginia, was arrested April 24 and charged with driving while impaired, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $300 secured bond.
Christopher Antonio Garcia, 23, of the 8500 block of Guinea Road, Hayes, Virginia, was arrested April 24 and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.