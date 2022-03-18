Elizabeth City Police
Donte Vernell Harris, 33, of the 840 block of Redleafe Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of misuse of 911 phone system. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Rodney Lovell Weeks, 35, of the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of stalking. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Savannah Leigh Spruill, 24, of the 390 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested March 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of fictitious information to a law enforcement officer and failure to wear a seat belt. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Dezmond Devon Johnson, 33, of the 400 block of W. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with one felony count of possession of controlled substance, cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Robert Allen Setford, 39, of the 110 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Rico Fourney, 40, of the 3430 block of Oak Arbor Lane, Charlotte, was arrested March 11 and issued a criminal summon for 1 felony count of forgery-checks or bank notes.
Martin Luther Burley, 34, of the 110 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 12 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Heather Ruth Sawyer, 31, of the 200 block of Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Khalil Maliek Ferebee, 26, of the 710 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and was cited for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked.
Ladonna Vernice Banks, 29, of the 590 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Terrance Terrell Parker, 37, of the 700 block of Bunnell Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing.
Currituck Sheriff
Chase Andrew Rackley, 26, of the 133 block of Waters Edge Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
James Lewis Cohen, 33, of the 12th block of Mitchell Road, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested March 1 and served a true bill of indictment for taking indecent liberties with a child.
Douglas Wayne Jones Jr., 28, of the 2400 block of Seaboard Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be operated without registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael Wayne Britt, 49, of the 400 block of Bertha Drive, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, theft of a catalytic converter. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Nassem Kortez James, 20, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 2 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and consuming a malt beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shawn Houston Pope, 34, of the 1300 block of Shawboro Road, Shawboro, was arrested March 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Kandice Necole Jones, 35, of the 5500 block of Magnolia Run Circle, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired. Shewas confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
David Ray Egyud, 49, of the 300 block of Surf Scoter Loop, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sydney Elizabeth May, 21, of the 100 block of Kings Way, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an expired operator's license. She was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.
Wendy Joy Wood, 50, of the 100 block of Roland Creek, Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while license revoked and driving left of center, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle with an altered registration. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Rita Anne Alexander, 42, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons March 6 for a school attendance violation.
Michael Shane Kenyon, 46, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was issued three criminal summonses for violating the school attendance law.
Victoria Virginia Brooks, 52, of the 100 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested March 6 and charged with simple assault. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Baylor Montgomery, 22, of the 16 block of Ginger Lake Drive, Glen Carbon, Illinois, was arrested March 6 and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Earl Roosevelt Holland, 72, of the 4300 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested March 6 and charged with assault on a female. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Tina Marie Torres, 40, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in a passenger area, driving while license revoked, and speeding. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Cleophus Snowden Jr., 48, of the 2200 block of Cromwell Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 cash bond.