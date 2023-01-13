Pasquotank Sheriff

Travis Jabari Tadlock, 40, of the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, injury to personal property, being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction and failure to appear in court for charges of maintain lane control and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $151,750 secured bond.