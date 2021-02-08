Elizabeth City Police
Maurice Dielle Shannonhouse, 44, of the 510 block of York St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with misdemeanor worthless check. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $300 secured bond.
Reedell Antonio Nowell Jr., 19, of the 1010 block of Jordan St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Anthony Trent McCoy Jr., 21, of the 700 block of N. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with five felony counts of assault with intent to kill, no injury; one felony count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, one felony count of possession of a firearm by felon, one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within city limits and one misdemeanor count of possession of Schedule VI, less than half-ounce. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $301,000 secured bond.
Lexus Shampri Sylvester, 26, of the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was assigned a date to appear in district court in Alamance County and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Christopher Lee Munden, 37, of the 110 block of Daniel Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
James Philip Wanzer, 35, of the 400 block of Becky Anne Drive, Winterville, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with three felony counts of larceny of a firearm, one felony count of larceny and one felony count of fraud by obtaining property on false pretense. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Zamar Daniel Whitaker, 25, of the 210 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear on previous charge. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Kristy Lynn Simpson, 30, of the 1210 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs, paraphernalia. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 52, of the 120 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with misdemeanor domestic violation protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Joseph Christopher Smith III, 33, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear on speeding violation, one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on possession of marijuana up to half-ounce and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Bryan Patrick Hibbert, 32, of the 3010 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with one felony grand jury indictment of obtaining property on false pretense and one felony grand jury indictment of possession of stolen goods/property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jody Newell Brickham, 59, of the 1100 block of Jessica Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with misdemeanor 2nd degree trespassing. She was assigned a date to appear in court and released.
Krystina Arelene Elliott, 27, of the 100 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. She was released after posting a $200 secured bond.
Marvin Allen Trimmer, 54, of the 1900 block of W. Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released to the custody of security in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christopher Denelle Bethel, 42, of the 520 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with inmate in custody/possession of a cellular telephone. He was released to the custody of security in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Christopher Antione Murchison, 25, of the 520 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon/serious injury and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. He was released to the custody of security in Courtroom A of the Pasquotank County Courthouse in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Franco Renault Farmer, 27, of the 520 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Joseph Antonio Baker, 36, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and served true bill of indictments for one felony count of trafficking heroin by possession, one felony count of failure to maintain dwelling/vehicle and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $32,000 secured bond.
Paul Stavri Noyes, 26, of the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 28, of the 1320 block of Lincoln Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a government official/employee. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Javier Cervantes Jr., 24, of Pasquotank Correctional Center, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $3,000 secured bond was set. He remains confined at the prison.
Camden Sheriff
Breon Tyree Woods, 20, of the 30 block of Lavender Trace, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with possession of less than one and a half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Ernest Lee Nogle Jr. 34, of the 4700 block of Blue Marlin Way, Nags Head, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor warrant for arrest. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Dwight Anthony Elliott, 53, of the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation, out of county, and failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond. Joseph Edward Cahoon, 47, of the 100 block of David Court, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, misdemeanor transport of open container of spirituous liquor and speeding. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christina Marie Leadbeater, 38, of the 220 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with misdemeanor violation of condition of release. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
James M. Ferrell V, 28, of the 950 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Adam James Myers, 58, of the 1610 block of Cutty Sark Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, to endanger. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center and released after posting a $500 secured bond.