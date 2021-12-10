Pasquotank Sheriff
Thessalonians Mceachern II, 25, of the 100 block of Mill Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and driving with a fictitious registration card/tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Waykeem Laquan Shelton, 20, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun and two counts of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.
Douglas Scott Christy, 43, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged on an order for arrest for felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
Sarah Lee Faircloth, 29, of the 80 block of Old Drag Strip Road, Clinton, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Benjamin Thomas Emmett, 38, of the 1800 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and served with an order of commitment and confinement. He paid $522 to purge the warrant and was released.
Sabrina Ann Cottle, 39, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Delvonte Cordell Hoffler, 34, of the 400 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and failure to comply with a court order to pay child support. A secured bond totaling $750 was set.
Timothy Ryan Hassell, 54, of the 2000 block of W. Main St. Extended, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 12 for misdemeanor larceny.
Aniya Shantal McCotter, 18, of the 3800 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 12 for simple assault/affray.
Craig Lee Clifton, 29, of the 100 block of White Oak Road, Eure, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Trubrina Suzy Marie Farrar, 24, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with failure to appear for driving while impaired. She was remanded to Albemarle District Jail and confined in lieu of a $55,000 secured bond.
David Clay Brite Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 14 and served grand jury indictments for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, maintaining a place to keep drugs and possession of paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Rashawn Marquise Lee, 28, of the 1000 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, going armed to the terror of the public and inciting a riot. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Ronnie Louis Cauley Jr., 45, of the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $5,000 secured bond.
William Watson Schackelford, 31, of the 200 block of Berkley Trailer Court Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $50 cash bond.
Michael Joseph Meads, 41, of the 1000 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court for a window tint violation. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
William McLane Bass, 46, of the 500 block of Old Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Kevin Vaughn Jarvis, 39, of the 100 block of Jarvis Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Deborah Ann Johnson, 52, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 16 for misdemeanor breaking and entering.
Donald Gary Vaughn Jr., 40, of the 200 block of Spinnaker St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Charles Anthony Brewer, 36, of the 900 block of Hickory Hollow Road, Gaston, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with violating the domestic violence act and a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 36, of the 302 block of Paxton St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,150 cash bond.
Jovon Carlton Crutch, 22, of the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with felony kidnapping, two counts of felony armed robbery and felony first degree burglary. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
William Curtis Stevenson, 73, of the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for aiding and abetting a larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Nicolas Bryan Fuller, 28, of the 5000 block of Spruce Lane, Flowery Branch, Georgia, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with first-degree trespassing and two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Carree Lynn Carawan, 37, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with simple assault. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Ryan Mason Carawan, 35, of the 100 block of Trenor Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Eugene Taylor Jr., 27, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.