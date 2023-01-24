Elizabeth City Police
John Russell Menne, 22, of the 500 block of Keel Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 28, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
William Ganzenmuller VI, 39, of the 310 block of Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30, 2022, and charged with one felony count of fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Dataveus Kasawan White, 23, of the 1110 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30, 2022, and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and careless and reckless driving. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Amber Christine Maziarka, 39, of the 120 block of Old Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $3,000.
Corey Tyrick Smith Jr., 22, no address, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, false report to police officer and failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.
Tasha Lynette Jackson, 40, of the 1610 block of Midgett Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault communicating threats. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Alexandra Jade Krause, 25, of the 1130 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and injury to real property. He was released in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Enaissa Monai White, 21, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Brandon Burton Boggess, 26, of the 860 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Auctavius Quanta Figgs, 33, of the 120 block of W. Carteret Street, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with one felony count of forced breaking & entering and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $14,000 secured bond.
Deshawn Wishop, 26, of the 1610 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Tony Demetrius Gibbs, 41, of the 300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with one felony count of breaking & entering a vehicle and one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Katherine Marie Kidd, 34, of the 1610 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Laura Makyiah Outlaw, 20, of the 400 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City, was cited and released Jan. 16 for one one misdemeanor count of aggravated possession of marijuana.
Yasmine Nicole Tyler, 35, of the 610 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Stanley Lamar Weston, 45, of the 740 block of Dunedin Apartments, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with four felony fugitive counts, one county of felony larceny and one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Steven Leroy Whelan, 57, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with driving while license revoked/limited privilege. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Justin Sayne Petri, 46, of the 200 block of S. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond. He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A $2,500 secured bond was set for that charge.
Laurel Lynn Waitkaitis, 40, of the 1100 block of Austin St., 202A, Corolla, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with violating a valid domestic violence protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Mary Elizabeth Naylor, 39, of the 600 block of W. 3rd St., Kill Devil Hills, was served a criminal summons Jan. 13 issued in Dare County for financial card fraud.
Richard Lee Hodges, 59, of the 100 block of Williams Drive, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons Jan. 15 for a leash law violation.
Victor Todd Yarbrough, 48, of the 100 block of Cason Point Road, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons Jan. 15 for discharging a weapon.
Luis Fernando Rivera-Aranda, 30, of the 800 block of W. 3rd St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.