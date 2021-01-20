Pasquotank Sheriff
Ronnie Louis Cauley Jr., 44, of the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with felony assault, inflicting serious bodily injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Krystal Greene, 51, of the 410 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Jamarion Nycir Taylor, 18, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $93,000 secured bond.
Ronnie Louis Cauley Sr., 63, of the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eugene Williams Sr., 57, of the 880 block of U.S. Highway 158 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Michael Edward Thornton, 26, of the 300 block of Pine Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jonathan Earl Cartwright Jr., 18, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released.
Jonathan Earl Cartwright Jr., 18, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released.
Lillie Felton Dance, 57, of the 710 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with simple assault/fray. She was assigned a date to appear in court and released.
Sarah Laurich, 25, of the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 13 for a charge of second-degree trespass.
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 28, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 13 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Thomas Randolph Spellman, 33, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with resisting arrest. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Luis Gustavo Alvarez, 41, of the 600 block of W. Constance Road, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with being a fugitive from another law enforcement jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Brandon Tyler Williard, 22, of the 100 block of Beech Tree, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Lisa Marie Walker, 33, of the 1200 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 13 for a charge of violating the school attendance law.
Rachel Gwen Mathews, 43, of the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 13 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
Elizabeth City Police
Tyrone Washington, 21, of (no street address listed) Concord, was arrested Jan. 13 on true bills on indictment for the following charges: felony kidnapping and felony felonious restraint. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Tavarr Spence Griffin, 32, of the 1700 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Dorothy Ellen Langston, 34, of the 400 block of Beckyanne Drive, Winterville, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Tyler Hugh Patterson, 30, of the 900 block of Lusk St., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with possession of heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Christopher Edward Wiseman, 25, of the 1500 block of River Road, Lot 34, Elizabeth City, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from the state of Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Hung Viet Pham, 45, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Ajuan Orlando Mitchell, 23, of the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Adam Joseph Parker, 25, of the 500 block of West Main St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with driving while impaired. He also was cited for driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming alcohol and failure to maintain lane control. He was released to a sober adult after magistrate set $1,000 secured bond.