Pasquotank Sheriff
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 28, of the 1320 block of Lincoln Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a government official/employee. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Javier Cervantes Jr., 24, of Pasquotank Correctional Center, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $3,000 secured bond was set. He remains confined at the prison.
Steven Keith Lewis Sr., 35, of the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Douglas Scott Christy, 42, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Currituck Sheriff
Andrew Michael Ruggiero, 20, of the 100 block of South Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rebecca Marielle Kaplan, 33, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
James Elisha Bateman III, 42, of the 100 block of Heron Court, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 9 for charges of allowing animals to create a nuisance and allowing an animal to run at large in violation of a county ordinance.
Noah Charles Page, 32, of the 400 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 9 and served with two warrants for arrest for domestic criminal trespassing and cyberstalking. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 24, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 9 and served with a true bill of indictment for discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Kevin Andrew Smith, 29, of the 100 block of Spruill Lane, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 9 for a charge of creating a public nuisance in violation of a county ordinance.
Nolan Evan Miley, 30, of the 900 block of N. Harbor View, Corolla, was arrested Feb. 10 and served a true bill of indictment for a charge of manufacturing Schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Edward Seeley, 24, of the 100 block of Pine Circle, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Roland Tuzi, 35, of the 300 block of N. Main St., Clayton, New Jersey, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at the Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Andrew Ryan Levy, 26, of the 100 block of Sedgefield Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign/falshing red light.
Kara Marie Faulkner, 29, of the 700 block of Hamilton Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charge of speeding and careless and reckless driving. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Miguel Angel Evans, 27, of the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Daniel Lee Whisner, 41, of the 190 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with two counts of contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $800 cash bond.