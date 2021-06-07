Elizabeth City Police
Michael Thrash, 33, of the 100 block of Old Oak Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with two felony counts of conspire to sell/deliver cocaine and two felony counts of sell/deliver cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
David Kelley Hatcher, 34, of the 300 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Aaron Michael White, 32, of the 100 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 25 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was held at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic protective order.
Cheryl Sanders, 48, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 25 for charges of simple assault and communicating threats.
David Laverne Wiggins, 65, of the 100 block of Drum St., Como, was arrested June 1 and charged with violating probation. He was released after posting a $800 secured bond.
Maurice Antoine Spears, 32, of the 1300 block of N. Broad St., Edenton, was arrested May 28 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kaylee Taylor Coppler, 25, of the 400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of possession of less than 1½ ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a fugitive from another law enforcement jurisdiction. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Thomas Randolph Spellman, 33, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for resisting a police officer. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Kenneth Ray Ange, 29, of the 100 block of Maple Circle, Moyock, was served two criminal summons May 19 for violating the county leash law.
Amber Dawn Sullivan, 27, of the 100 block of Maple Circle, Moyock, was served two criminal summons May 19 for violating the county leash law.
William Daniels Grant, 28, of the 100 block of Rita St., Jarvisburg, was arrested May 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Victor Harris, 48, of the 1200 block of Washington Post Road, New Bern, was arrested May 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and a probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kavon Jerod Lee, 28, of the 170 block of Dowdy’s Bay Road, Grandy, was arrested May 19 and charged with breaking and entering to perform a larceny. He also was served a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Bryce Stanton Proffer, 19, of the 2100 block of Windward Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 19 and charged with two counts of simple possession of Schedule IV of a controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brandon Lee McClure, 25, of the 300 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested May 19 and charged with communicating threats and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Desmond Lamarr Boyd, 33, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested May 20 and charged with failure to comply with an order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $400 cash bond.
Quinton Patrick Kimmel, 25, of the 10600 block of Path Valley Road, Fannettsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested May 20 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jamie Lynn Molloy, 38, of the 200 block of S. Currituck Road, Currituck, was arrested May 21 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Harley Lee Shaver, 27, of the 900 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested May 21 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was transported to Albemarle District Jail for confinement on a $750 bond.
Paul Eugene Morrisette Jr., 37, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested May 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of failure to pay child support in Pasquotank County. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 cash bond.
Annie Twiford McDuffie, 60, of the 100 block of Bayview Road, Stumpy Point, was arrested May 16 and charged with failure to appear in court on an unspecified misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.