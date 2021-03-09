Currituck Sheriff
Allen Clayvon Williams, 41, of the 200 block of N. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Christina Marie Leadbeater, 38, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with simple assault.
Karen Sue Fullerton, 49, of the 400 block of McCotter Blvd., Room 75, Havelock, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge in Carteret County. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jacob Gavin Hall, 42, of the 1100 block of Sutherlyn Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shakell Secron Spence, 26, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with eluding, fleeing arrest in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with an altered registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas Randall Pike, 59, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
David Morris Riggs, 66, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
Amber Nicole Hynds, 36, of the 109 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I of a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of trafficking in methylenedioxy methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Karen Lea Jarvis, 36, of the 400 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 22 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Jeffrey Scott Baker, 49, of the 100 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with assault on a female and driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Byron Dakota Langley, 28, of the 600 block of W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving while impaired, violating parole and driving left of center. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Leslie Ray Anderson, 61, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with simple assault and possession of less than one and one-half ounces of a controlled substance. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
John Larry Gaither Jr., 60, of the 100 block of Sam Wilkins Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Daniel John Oneil, 24, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV or a controlled substance, simple possession of schedule V of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Lawrence Wilson Akers, 64, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Wayne Antonio Lee II, 27, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Johnny Lee Leadbeater, 39, of the 200 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with assault on a female, cyberstalking, communicating threats, breaking or entering, injury to real property, two counts of domestic criminal trespass and three counts of violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Steven Trent Barksdale, 30, of the 4000 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic hold.
Elizabeth City Police
Clinton Fitzgerald Bryant, 56, of the 510 block of Arbutus Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
William Clarence Jones III, 36, of the 630 block of Body Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with one county of felony larceny, and one misdemeanor count each of fraud and failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $8,500 secured bond.
Quinlan Trevelle Johnson, 25, of the 300 block of Maryland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and cited for misdemeanor driving while license revoked.
Davon Tyquan Skinner, 21, of the 110 block of Oak Grove Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and cited for misdemeanor driving while license revoked.