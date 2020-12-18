Pasquotank Sheriff
Paul Stavri Noyes, 26, of the 900 block of Bartlett Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with felony possession of heroin, failure to appear in court on a speeding charge, failure to appear in court on a marijuana possession charge and failure to appear in court on a marijuana paraphernalia charge. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,600 secured bond.
Loretta Lee Austin, 58, of the 10 block of Raintree Run, Elizabeth City, was cited Dec. 9 for a charge of writing a worthless check.
Michael William Everly, 55, of the 1069 Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Thomas Anthony Brooks, 51, of the 104 Willow Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court for a driving while impaired charge and failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle with no insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tanisha Celett Spruill, 31, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of a driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Christopher Scott Palmer, 24, of the 400 block of Pineview Drive, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Caprie Anthony Paige, 24, of the 300 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested on a governor’s warrant Dec. 14. He remained at Albemarle District Jail under no bond.